COVID-19
No new COVID-19 cases: Dr Waqainabete
March 31, 2020 9:58 am
No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded after the latest round of testing by Ministry of Health.
No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded after the latest round of testing by Ministry of Health.
357 tests have been conducted and Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed via social media that Fiji still has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Four patients are in the Western Division and one in Suva.
Article continues after advertisement
Dr Waqainabete has acknowledged the hard work of health professionals who are working seven days a week.
Oli heads our ESU. With Ma, Sala, Kaure, Ateca and Nalini they have been working hard with us 7 days a week as we continue with our normative functions and COVID19. 5 confirmed COVID19, no new cases despite 357 tests. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/guy32g6WDd
— Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) March 30, 2020