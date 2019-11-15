Home

COVID-19

No new COVID-19 cases: Dr Waqainabete

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist
March 31, 2020 9:58 am
No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded after the latest round of testing by Ministry of Health.



357 tests have been conducted and Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed via social media that Fiji still has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Four patients are in the Western Division and one in Suva.

Dr Waqainabete has acknowledged the hard work of health professionals who are working seven days a week.

 

