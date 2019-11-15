FNPF begins phase II of COVID-19 withdrawals

The Fiji National Provident Fund has announced Phase two of of COVID-19 withdrawals and assistance.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi confirms this round of payouts is to assist people who have been laid off or terminated.

The Fund has already paid out $52m to over 80,000 members.

“Phase II is only for those who have been unemployed or have totally lost their job. That’s a very important distinction from phase I.”

The Fund will start processing Phase Two of COVID-19 assistance one week from now.

Members have been put various groups; those who’ve already withdrawn all their Coronavirus eligibility and have less than $35 in their General Account will receive a lump sum of $220 on 5th June.

Those who’ve withdrawn in phase one but qualify to withdraw $880 in phase two will have to re-apply.

The next group are those who have more than $35 in their general account and qualify to withdraw $1,100, while the last group are those laid off within the last six months who did not withdraw at all.

There is a transition period between phase one and two of COVID-19 assistance.

“Received from 30th May to 8th June will be processed under normal unemployment policy. Member assisted will not qualify for COVID-19 withdrawal or government top-up.”

Members will have to re-apply for withdrawals, with all necessary documents. EN