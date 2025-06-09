Two accused withdraw guilty pleas

Cathy Tuirabe Bainisavu (left), Sakiusa Tuva in court today.

Two of the four individuals who pled guilty last week for their alleged involvement in the importation of over 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine in December 2023 have withdrawn their pleas.

David heritage and Ratu Osea Levula decided to reverse their plea this morning at the Lautoka High Court.

This means that only Cathy Tuirabe Bainisavu and Sakiusa Tuva are the ones to have pleaded guilty until this stage.

They have been formally convicted by Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge this morning.

Five others who have maintained their non-guilty stances are Justin Steven Masih Ho, Frank Louie P. Logaivau, Jale Aukerea, Viliame Colowaliku and Aporosa Davelevu.

The cards are still on the table if the two who have now been convicted wants to become state witnesses.

If they choose it, the state will use it as mitigation factor provided to them.

The trial continues at the Lautoka High Court.

