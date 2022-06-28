Raiwai brawlers granted bail

[File Photo]

Two men who were charged in relation to the brawl at McFarlane Road in Suva earlier this month have been released on bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Ilikimi Kurusiga and Tamani Dogolau, are charged with incitement to violence and disobedience of law.

The two men appeared before Magistrate Seini Puamau yesterday after being remanded in custody since last Friday.

During the bail hearing yesterday, the defense counsel, Loqi Cati pleaded for bail, saying his clients were allegedly assaulted by police when they were taken to the Nabua Police Station last Friday.

Puamau granted bail for the two men in the sum of $1000 each, non-cash.

They were advised not to miss court dates, not to reoffend and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The matter will be called again on August 15th.