Driver to front court for alleged theft

[File Photo]

A 52-year-old taxi driver will appear in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today for allegedly stealing more than $44,000.

The Fiji Police Force says the accused committed the offence in 2016, whilst employed as an information technology manager.

According to police, the accused is charged with one count of theft.

It is alleged that whilst working as an I.T manager between the months of August to December in 2016, he stole more than $44,000 from a distribution company and deposited the money into his wife’s account.

The matter was reported by the company’s managing director.