Court hears Saneem queried heavy tax deductions

Mohammed Saneem [File Photo]

The trial of former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum continued today in the Suva High Court, with the Financial Controller of the Fijian Elections Office, Romika Sewak, taking the stand as the second prosecution witness.

Saneem is charged with one count of receiving a corrupt benefit, while Sayed-Khaiyum faces a charge of abuse of office.

Under examination, Sewak told the court that Saneem frequently contacted her to complain about the level of tax being deducted from his salary.

Article continues after advertisement

She highlighted on one occasion, he even called her into the office over a weekend to discuss the matter.

The witness explained that the tax deductions stemmed from a backdated salary adjustment to 2021, which was processed outside the normal pay cycle.

She further testified that when the back pay was processed on July 6th, Saneem asked her to return the first Deed of Variation (DOV).

Sewak stated she became concerned about the request, believing it was irregular, and therefore made a copy of the document to keep in her locker before handing the original back to Saneem.

She also confirmed that in 2021, Saneem’s salary was subject to a 10 percent deduction as part of government-wide COVID-19 pay adjustments affecting all Permanent Secretaries.

The Financial Controller testified this was the first time she had processed back pay covering a period of one and a half years.

She stated that she raised the issue with then Manager Corporate Services, Sanjeshwar Ram, when instructed to process a second DOV. Despite her concerns, she said Saneem insisted the payment be carried out.

The trial continues today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.