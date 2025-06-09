Council warns against fuel stockpiling

The Consumer Council is urging Fijians and businesses to stop bulk-buying and hoarding fuel.

Council CEO Seema Shandil said this behavior was creating an artificial shortage. She explained that stockpiling depletes local reserves faster than supply chains can replenish.

Shandil adds that similar panic buying happened during the COVID-19 pandemic with toilet paper, sugar and salt. Supply, she adds is enough but hoarding left shelves empty and caused hardship.

The Council also warns that storing large amounts of fuel at home or in unsafe spaces is a serious fire hazard. Consumers are advised to buy only what they need. This ensures fair access and prevents market instability.

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Anyone witnessing unfair trade practices can contact the Council on the toll-free number 155.

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