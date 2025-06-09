Council hopeful for changes in Act

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has raised concerns about outdated legislation, claiming it is limiting their ability to protect consumers from unethical business practices.

While making submissions to the Public Accounts Standing Committee on Social Affairs, discussions also focused on the Consumer Council of Fiji Act, 1976.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil states that the Act has not been sufficiently amended to reflect modern consumer demands and enforcement needs.

The Standing Committee on Social Affairs questioned what parts of the Act the council is looking to amend.

Member of the Committee, Aliki Bia, states that consumer demands are constantly changing and it is high time that changes are amended in the act as well.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil told the committee that their hands are often tied because the law does not grant them adequate powers to compel businesses to provide information.

“So even though we see issues out there, we are not able to get information. So we want some powers so that we can get the relevant information to make an informed decision.”

Shandil adds that the Act is being reviewed, and new policies have to be aligned with the changes.

She says that they have already started reviewing our act and some recommendations have been made aware to the line minister and PS.

The Council says it is eager for the review to move quickly, warning that without stronger laws, consumers will continue to be vulnerable and face challenges from unethical businesses.

