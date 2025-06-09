Council chair defends fundraising initiative for provincial development

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair Semi Matalau has defended the concept of soli or fundraising in the province.

Matalau says the initiative will bring positive benefits to the people of Tailevu and future generations.

He confirmed plans to hold the “Adi Tailevu,” a fundraising event that used to be held annually, alongside the Provincial Council meeting next year.

According to Matalau, the funds collected will supplement government assistance for the operation of the Tailevu Provincial Office and its development plans.

“This will benefit the people of Tailevu, not anyone outside the province,”

He further added that utilizing local resources is something the council will prioritize in the new financial year.

