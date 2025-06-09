Corruption eroding trust in public institutions, says FCOSS

Corruption continues to erode trust in public institutions across Melanesia, and Fiji is no exception.

This concern was raised during the Pacific Peoples Forum in the Solomon Islands last week.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga, while agreeing with this concern, emphasises the urgent need for Fijians to combat corruption through informed electoral decisions and active civic engagement.

She is advising Fijians to look beyond traditional loyalties and assess the actual track record of those seeking office.

“You know, even civic education that doesn’t really address some of these, what we would call the elephant in the room, you know, where we address issues that have plagued our sort of our political systems”

Catanasiga stresses that while civic spaces have opened in recent years, fear and apathy is still deeply rooted in the country’s history of political instability.

She adds that we have to really unpack what this fear and apathy is about and that’s where the role of civil society comes in.

Justice Minister Siromi Turaga commented on the concerns raised during the discussion in the Solomon Islands and highlighted the justice Ministry in upholding the rule of law in the country.

“So in our engagement we articulate, we emphasize of customary leaders to adhere to the rule of law and also to understand the system and one thing I’ve learned or is a challenge for Government is the level of misinformation out there in the community and becomes a key consideration for many when infact its false.”

This year’s forum in Honiara gave space to open discussions highlighting the need for Pacific citizens to take ownership of the political processes by voting not just cultural or communal affiliation but on policies, accountability, and proven leadership.

