Cooperative members gain hands-on experience

Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook

Fifty cooperative members from Narocake and Muana-i-Ra have gained hands-on experience in governance, entrepreneurship, record-keeping, and resource sustainability.

They have also strengthened teamwork and leadership skills.

The training was conducted by the Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs, and Communications, in collaboration with the International Tropical Timber Organization.

The initiative focused on cooperative business management, including consumer shop operations, fish pond ventures, and nursery development.

The Ministry says it will continue to support cooperatives across Fiji, fostering economic growth and environmental stewardship through knowledge-sharing and community-driven projects.

