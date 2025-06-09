Consultation on new Kava Bill and National Kava Policy tomorrow

[Photo: FILE]

The Government will begin consultations tomorrow on a new Kava Bill and National Kava Policy to regulate Fiji’s fast-growing industry.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the legislation will govern future business operations across the sector.

He adds that kava is becoming a vital income source – complementing sugar and other produce – as demand rises in the U.S. and potentially Europe.

Tunabuna says Fiji must address challenges in processing, marketing and quality control to meet strict overseas requirements and stay competitive.

He further adds that the Bill is expected to protect growers, processors and exporters, while safeguarding Fiji’s reputation in the global kava market.

“There are lots of investments with those who are processing and exporting. So we would want to maintain production of Kava so that we don’t run into problems where we lose the market.”

It will also support long-term sustainability of supply, especially with major investments already made in processing and export facilities.

The consultation will begin this week, covering Tailevu, Naitasiri, Serua, Namosi, Rewa and the lower Naitasiri area.

