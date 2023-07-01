Civil service need reshaping says Chand

There is a need to reshape the civil service amidst changes in retirement age and permanency of contracts says Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand.

Chand says with more workers leaving the country for better job opportunities, the civil service is actively working towards finding solutions.

“We have bigger challenges by way of out migration, people leaving the service for other jobs and we are doing lot of thinking and work in that regard to see how best we will bring up to speed issues and initiatives to address those challenges.”

Article continues after advertisement



[Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand]

Chand reveals the civil service is considering initiatives to reach out to universities so they can market themselves as an attractive employer to graduates, similar to how the private sector operates.

He highlights that this move marks a positive step in the right direction for the civil service’s future workforce.