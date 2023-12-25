News

Christmas is a time to reflect on lessons: Bainimarama

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 25, 2023 11:15 am

Former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama highlights Christmas is a time to reflect on all the lessons Jesus Christ revealed through his preaching as many Fijians are going through tough times.

In his Christmas message, Bainimarama says people’s ability to face any adversity comes through Fijian capacity of care and compassion, which everyone has inherited.

Bainimarama adds Christmas embodies the spirit of standing up to those in need.

“As Christians, we must abide by this example and give love and compassion to all people, especially those who may be different from ourselves. This Christmas, I ask that we pledge to live like Christ and embody the values that he has taught us. Just as the Bible urges us to embrace compassion, kindness and justice, it is that we must defend the oppressed and stand alongside those who face adversity.”

The former Prime Minister also wished Fijian troops who are serving abroad and are sacrificing festivities and time with loved ones to make the world a better place.

 

