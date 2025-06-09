Children as young as 10 caught in drug addiction

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Children as young as 10 are becoming trapped in drug addiction, as Fiji faces growing concerns over substance abuse among young people.

Women, Children and Social Protection Minister Sashi Kiran raised the concern in Parliament today.

She says the increasing abuse of alcohol and illicit drugs among children is contributing to mental health challenges, domestic violence, self-harm and violent crime.

Kiran says Fiji’s location as a transit point for international drug trafficking is also making highly addictive substances, particularly methamphetamine, more accessible.

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“The data paints a sobering picture. While our national strategy and joint task forces are working tirelessly to disrupt the supply chain, decades of exposure have left many families vulnerable. Most concerning of all, children as young as 10 to 14 years of age are now becoming trapped in the cycle of addiction. These figures are not merely statistics, they reflect a profound national challenge that demands coordinated, compassionate and evidence based intervention.”

Kiran says Fiji recorded 1,501 illicit substance cases in 2020, including 100 methamphetamine cases and four involving cocaine.

She says Government is responding by providing treatment and support for young people affected by drug use.

Kiran says Fiji has established its first dedicated residential recovery facility for adolescent boys aged 14 to 17.

The facility, Na Salavo in Lautoka, provides a safe and structured environment where young people can recover, learn and rebuild their lives.