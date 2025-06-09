Constitution Bill opens pathway for Rotuma independence

[Photo: FILE]

A new constitutional pathway could allow Rotuma to begin a process that could eventually lead to it becoming an independent state.

For the first time, the proposed Constitution gives Rotuma its own dedicated constitutional chapter.

Clause 154 recognises Rotuma as a “sovereign indigenous entity within the Republic of Fiji” and recognises the Rotuman people as a sovereign indigenous people of Fiji, with their own language, culture, traditions and land-tenure rights.

The proposed Constitution also gives the Rotuma Island Council powers for the internal government and administration of Rotuma.

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Importantly, Clause 156 creates a specific “right to initiate an external self-determination process.”

Under the provision, the Rotuma Island Council could, after consulting the Rotuman people, unanimously resolve to begin consultations with the Fiji Government on the possibility of Rotuma becoming an independent state.

However, that resolution would not make Rotuma independent.

The Bill sets out several further requirements.

There would first have to be a cooperative consultation process between Rotuma and the Fiji Government.

The Government would then have to formally agree to independence.

A referendum would have to be held to determine the majority view of the Rotuman people.

At least two-thirds of the members of the Rotuma Island Council would also have to vote in favour.

And the Constitution itself would have to be amended to give effect to independence.

This is a significant departure from the current constitutional framework.

The 2013 Constitution does not contain a dedicated chapter giving Rotuma a constitutional pathway to independence. Rotuma’s governance is instead provided for through legislation, including the Rotuma Act.

The proposed Constitution therefore moves Rotuma’s position from being primarily a matter of ordinary legislation to one with specific constitutional recognition, autonomy provisions and an expressly defined self-determination process.

The Bill also gives the Rotuma Island Council a strong role in any future constitutional changes affecting Rotuma.

Under Clause 210, a Bill affecting Chapter 9 or constitutional provisions relating to Rotuma or Rotuman people cannot even be introduced into Parliament unless it has first been approved by a two-thirds vote of the Rotuma Island Council.