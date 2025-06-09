Government allocates $4.3m for iTaukei land rent

[File Photo]

The Government has allocated $4.327 million to pay land rent for its iTaukei land leases in the 2026–27 financial year.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says the Government currently has 874 active leases through the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

He provided the figures in a written response to a parliamentary question from Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Sakiusa Tubuna.

Vosarogo says the leases cover government services in rural areas, the interior of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, and the maritime islands.

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They include nursing stations, health centres, hospitals, police stations, agriculture stations and government schools.

The Minister says the process for securing a lease involves six stages, beginning with a site being identified by the relevant line ministry and ending with the Director of Lands signing the lease for registration.

The Department of Lands maintains a database of all government iTaukei leases, which is updated when new leases are secured or unused leases are surrendered.

Vosarogo says the Geospatial Division is also developing a platform containing lease details and scanned copies of registered leases.

He says the platform will support field inspections and meetings.