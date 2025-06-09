Shankar and Mani suspended

[Pic:Melvin Mani[left], Delon Shankar[right].Fiji FA/Facebook]

In a recent development shaking the Fiji football community, Delon Shankar of Rewa FC and Melvin Mani from Labasa FC have been suspended from all forms of football until further notice.

This disciplinary action follows revelations about their unauthorized participation in a tournament abroad, raising serious concerns about their commitment and adherence to team protocols.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf confirms that the final decision regarding their suspensions will rest with the Fiji FA Board of Control, which is scheduled to convene soon.

Shankar, who was part of the national team camp preparing for the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup, left the camp prematurely for rehabilitation but was later found competing in the Santan IDC tournament in New Zealand, a fact unknown to his coaches and the Fiji FA until recently.

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Meanwhile, Mani, also selected for the national squad, failed to report to the camp and did not notify officials, contravening team regulations.

Both players were reportedly in New Zealand for a different tournament without official clearance, effectively deserting the national team.

Yusuf acknowledged some mitigation in Mani’s case, citing his manager’s resignation and admission of fault for failing to inform the authorities.

However, both cases will be thoroughly reviewed by the BOC before a final ruling is issued.

The implications are significant as their clubs, Rewa and Labasa, may have to compete with reduced squads of 21 players if the suspensions stand, potentially affecting the upcoming FMF Inter District Championship.

The FMF IDC starts next Tuesday in Suva