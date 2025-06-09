Imports rise by $101 million 

Fiji’s imports jumped by $101 million in July, reaching $776 million compared with $675 million in the same month last year.
The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says the increase was largely driven by higher fuel imports.
Imports from Singapore rose by $47.9 million to $226 million, with increases recorded in diesel, residual fuel oil and light oils.
Imports from China also rose by $26.9 million dollars to $146.2 million.
This was mainly due to higher imports of cement clinkers, generating sets and steel shelving.
Exports also increased, reaching 275 million dollars in July, compared with $211 million a year earlier.
However, exports to Australia fell by $17 million to $12.5 million, mainly due to lower exports of non-monetary gold, pastry products and taro.
The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says re-exports to Tonga more than doubled to $16 million dollars, driven by higher shipments of diesel and aviation turbine fuel.
The figures are contained in the International Merchandise Trade Statistics for July 2026.