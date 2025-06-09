Ministry steps up stray dog control

The Ministry of Agriculture is boosting support for livestock farmers through targeted programs to curb losses from stray and free-roaming dogs.

Minister Tomasi Tunabuna told Parliament this morning that the Government recognizes the heavy toll of dog attacks on livestock losses, farm productivity, and protective costs.

The Ministry introduced the Stray Dog Control Management Programme in the 2025–2026 financial year with a $337,500 allocation.

Run alongside private veterinary partners – including Animals Fiji, SPCA, and Taveuni Animal Lovers – the initiative recorded 2,211 dogs neutered and 88 euthanized after health assessments.

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Tunabuna says trapped dogs are evaluated by vets: healthy dogs are neutered and either re-homed or released, while severely ill animals are euthanized.

“These figures represent the operational outputs of the Stray Dog Control Management Programme and should not, in isolation, be interpreted as a direct measure of the reduction in livestock attacks or livestock losses.”

The Minister says that beyond dog control, the Government allocated $3.4 million in 2025–2026 for livestock development and infrastructure, funding sheds and fencing to protect stock from predation.

Tunabuna emphasized that tackling livestock losses requires a sustained approach.

These include animal population control, farm fencing, responsible pet ownership, and community awareness – with the Ministry prioritizing areas facing recurring attacks.