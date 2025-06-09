Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum no-case ruling in December

From left: Former Assistant Health Minister Dr Neil Sharma, former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

The Suva High Court will rule on the no-case submissions involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on December 3rd.

Bainimarama faces one count of abuse of office, while Sayed-Khaiyum faces one count of abuse of office and one count of obstructing the course of justice.

Former Assistant Health Minister Dr Neil Sharma is also before the court, facing two counts each of abuse of office and breach of trust by a public officer.

During today’s proceedings, State Counsel Laisani Tabuakoro asked for more time to file the State’s submissions.

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The State has until October 9 to file and serve its submissions, while the other parties have 14 days.

Dr Sharma’s lawyer Wylie Clark told the court he would not file submissions on the supplementary issue.

Bail has been extended for all three accused.