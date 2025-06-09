Nadi beats Naitasiri at home

The top-of-the-table Skipper Cup clash between Nadi and Naitasiri lived up to expectations, but it was the jetsetters who came out on top with a 27-23 victory at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The two sides were evenly matched, but Nadi held its composure when it mattered most to secure a crucial victory.

Nadi took a 10-5 lead into halftime after scoring a try and adding a penalty.

The visitors came out strongly in the second half, scoring shortly after the restart. Naitasiri quickly responded with a hard-fought try to close the gap to 15-10.

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Nadi hit back just minutes later with another try before converting a penalty to extend its lead to 20-10.

The Jacks-sponsored Nadi outfit continued to defend strongly and added two further penalties to move 27-23 ahead.

Naitasiri pushed hard in the closing stages, searching for a way through Nadi’s defence, but the visitors held firm.

With time running out, Naitasiri was unable to find the breakthrough as Nadi secured a memorable victory over the competition leaders.

In other results, Taveuni beat Suva 32-31, Nadroga defeated Rewa 27-13, Lautoka edged Navosa 20-13, Kadavu overpowered Ba 21-18 and Tailevu drew 18-all with Malolo.