Public gets say on Constitution Bill

Parliament in session during debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 will now face further scrutiny by an 11-member Special Committee.

Parliament unanimously approved the committee to examine the Bill and receive submissions from the public and stakeholders.

The committee will examine the Bill and consider any matters referred to it by Parliament.

It will have 30 days from the Bill’s second reading to report its findings and recommendations to Parliament.

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The Bill cleared its second reading with 38 MPs voting in favour, five against, nine abstaining and one not voting.

The required threshold was 35 votes, meaning the Bill secured the two-thirds majority needed for the second reading.

The Bill now moves to the committee stage, where further scrutiny and consultation will take place.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states the Constitution must serve the people of Fiji and provide a framework that can withstand scrutiny and respond to the country’s needs.

He said the committee’s work should not be treated as a formality, but as an opportunity to hear concerns, consider evidence and engage with the public.

The government, according to the PM is not afraid of further consultation and believes it is necessary when dealing with the country’s supreme law.

Rabuka said s the proposed Constitution was not intended for the current government or Parliament but for the people of Fiji and future generations.

The committee will be chaired by PM Rabuka, with Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka as Deputy Chairperson.

Other named members include Government MP Professor Biman Prasad, Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo, Information Minister Lynda Tabuya, NDMO Minister Mosese Bulitavu and Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

The Opposition Leader will nominate three additional Opposition members to the committee.

Speaking on behalf of the Opposition Leader, Jone Usamate says the Opposition looks forward to participating now that the Bill has entered the parliamentary process.

The committee is required to report back to Parliament at the November sitting.