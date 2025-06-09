Surgical error complaints revealed

Only three surgical-related complaints were recorded through Fiji’s national 157 feedback line between January 2023 and July this year.

The complaints involved alleged surgical errors, complications or medical negligence.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu in his written response to Parliament stated that the Ministry received 1,218 complaints through the feedback

line during the period, with three linked specifically to surgical procedures.

Two of the complaints involved circumcision procedures, with allegations of post-procedure infection, nerve damage and repeated or unsuccessful

procedures.

The third involved breast surgery or mastectomy, with a complaint about an infection reported about a year after surgery and concerns over post-

operative follow-up.

Lautoka Hospital was linked to two of the complaints, while one was recorded at Raiwaqa Health Centre.

Dr Lalalavu also highlighted that the Solicitor-General’s Office also received 26 cases through legal processes initiated by patients.

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Five of those cases were surgical-related and involved cataract, amputation and laparotomy procedures.

The surgeries in those five cases were carried out at Colonial War Memorial Hospital and Lautoka Aspen Hospital.

Of the 26 cases received by the Solicitor-General’s Office, six were recorded in 2023, nine in 2024, six in 2025 and five between January and July

this year.

The Ministry says one case from 2023 was settled out of court for $50,000 dollars while other cases remain under legal review, court processing or

investigation.