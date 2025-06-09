Ba chases 26th FMF IDC title

[File]

The most successful side in the FMF Inter District Championship history, Ba, will be chasing their 26th title in Suva next week.

Ba’s last win was at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva in 2023, and this year they head into the tournament as favorites after winning the national league title along with the Fiji FACT and BOG trophies.

Since the first IDC in 1938, the Men in Black have won the title 25 times and reached the final on 20 occasions.

Lautoka is behind Ba on 18 title wins and 11 times as runners-up, while Suva has won the prestigious trophy 14 times.

Article continues after advertisement

Rewa FC has delivered the title to its fans on 10 occasions, followed by Labasa with 7, Nadi 7, Nadroga 3 while Nasinu, Tavua and Navua have one win each.

The FMF IDC kicks off next Tuesday in Suva, with the semifinals on Saturday and the final on Sunday.

The Super Premier and Premier games will be played at the Stadium, and the Senior matches at Buckhurst Park.