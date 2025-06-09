Young farmer finds future in yaqona

[File Photo]

A young farmer from Nayarabale in Cakaudrove believes the land can offer young Fijians a better income without having to leave the country.

At 19, Paula Vakaruru travelled overseas on a sports scholarship looking for better opportunities.

But after returning home, he took his father’s advice to invest in the land and is now building a livelihood through yaqona farming.

At 19, Paula Vakaruru left Fiji believing better opportunities were waiting overseas. But his experience has since changed his outlook, with yaqona farming becoming his focus.

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“I travelled overseas looking for a better life, but my dad advised me to invest in the land. I took his advice, and that made me think why travel overseas when I can earn good money planting yaqona here in my village? I can potentially earn more than $150,000 from farming.”

Today, Vakaruru is planting between 10 and 15 thousand yaqona plants, which he says has become a reliable source of income.

The potential for yaqona extends beyond the village, with Government looking to expand Fiji’s access to overseas markets.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says farmers need to increase production while maintaining the quality Fiji is known for.

With more young people looking towards agriculture as a source of income, Vakaruru is putting his faith in the land, one yaqona plant at a time.