Saint Laurent goes for gold in Paris show

source: Reuters

Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello unveiled a head-to-toe gold collection of ​slinky dresses and textured tailoring at Paris ‌Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The spring/summer 2027 show marked 10 years since Vaccarello’s first show for the Parisian label ​owned by luxury group Kering, and came ​amid reports he was set to step ⁠down from the role.

On a raised runway under ​a giant gold chandelier, models strode past wearing ​gold dresses with raised embroidery, gold brocade skirts and jackets with sharp collars, and gold trench coats.

The Eiffel Tower ​also glittered gold in the background of the ​show staged outdoors at the Trocadero fountain, with front-row guests ‌including ⁠Blackpink singer Rosé, model Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and Oscar-winning actors Eddie Redmayne and Rami Malek.

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Black gowns with billowing sleeves and long trains were the final ​looks of ​the show, ⁠and Charlotte Gainsbourg performed a song in a classic Saint Laurent black suit ​before Vaccarello came out to applause ​from ⁠the crowd, smiling and waving.

Vaccarello is credited with expanding Saint Laurent’s reach. The brand’s revenues were down ⁠6% ​last year but Kering said ​in July that it had returned to growth in the ​first half.