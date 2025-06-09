Balenciaga shows colourful jackets and minimalist sneakers

source: Reuters

Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli showed colourful tailoring and minimalist sneakers in his Summer 2027 collection at Paris Fashion Week on ​Thursday, a year on from his debut for the brand he is seeking to breathe new life into.

Piccioli was named to lead Balenciaga in May last year as his predecessor, Demna, moved to Gucci, part of an attempt by the ​brands’ parent company Kering to reverse a sharp decline in sales ​across the group.

Previously at Valentino, Piccioli is also tasked with reigniting ⁠interest in the brand’s womenswear after Balenciaga became more skewed towards men, ​and his designs have injected colour into the brand after Demna’s black leather-dominated ​era.

In a bright white set inside the Tennis Club de Paris, models in bomber jackets with cinched waists and high collars marched past front-row guests including American actor Sarah Pidgeon, ​K-pop star Juyeon, Anna Wintour and Kering chairman Francois-Henri Pinault.

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Jackets in bright pink ​and cobalt blue created colour blocks against wide white trousers and ripped jeans, and the ‌collection ⁠featured flowing gowns in orange and powder pink.