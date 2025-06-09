Electricity reconnection policy under scrutiny

[Photo: File]

Electricity reconnection timeframes have come under scrutiny, as concerns have been raised on whether the public’s experience match the policy outlined by Energy Fiji Limited.

Responding to questions on the issue, Minister for Transport, Public Works and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau explained that customers who have been disconnected must settle their outstanding electricity bill in full

He says once the bill is paid in full, the reconnection time frame is in 24 working hours.

“The actual timing of reconnection will then depend on when the payment is made and received in the EFL system. EFL endeavors to restore electricity supply soon as practical, however the maximum prescribed reconnection time frame is currently 24 working hours following settlement of the outstanding amount.”

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However, Ro Filipe says the actual timing could depend on several operational factors.

“The factors taken into consideration are time of payment, weather conditions, availability and deployment of resources, where reconnection requests must be managed alongside EFL’s other operational requirements, volume of reconnection requests, where EFL refers to first-come, first-served basis.”

However, Kumar said there was a gap between EFL’s stated policy and the experience of members of the public.

“When we were reviewing the EFL report, this was one of the key issues that came up because EFL has stopped providing service after 5 p.m., working day. And then the weekends they don’t provide service. And what we understand the reason for that is to cut down overtime costs.”

Kumar also questioned whether EFL, as the country’s electricity provider, should be providing reconnection services around the clock.

Ro Filipe adds that the entity continues to face climate challenges, high fuels costs and the El Niño.