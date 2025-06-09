Police warn against misinformation

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is warning against misinformation and unverified accusations on social media.

It says such posts can unfairly harm individuals and affect ongoing investigations.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says while the public has the right to ask questions and call for quick investigations, these must be allowed to proceed within the law.

Tudravu says Police accept criticism, but deliberate misinformation intended to mislead or cause harm will not be condoned.

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He says unfairly maligning people without evidence is extremely unfair.

Social media is increasingly being manipulated and weaponized against officials and individuals.

Tudravu says investigations must follow legal processes, and the courts will ultimately determine accountability.

He urged the public to allow investigators to complete their work as Police continue to seek answers.

The Commissioner has also acknowledged the support of religious organisations and members of the public who continue to support the work of Police.

The public can report crime, provide tips or report suspicious activity by calling 1681.

Photos and videos can also be sent through WhatsApp, Viber or Signal on 9905922.