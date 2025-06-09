Poland to set quicker air defence procedures

[Source: Reuters]

Poland will deploy new rules of engagement to counter threats in its airspace ​from the beginning of October, Polish Defence ‌Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Wednesday during a press briefing.

He said the new rules, which lift the ​current requirement for visual identification of ​an airborne threat by pilots before engaging ⁠it, are meant to speed up the decision-making ​process.

This measure is in response to what the ​Polish government says is a growing threat of airspace violations in the context of Russia’s war with Ukraine ​as well as potential hybrid attack threats

Deputy ​Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk said this week that the ‌requirement ⁠for visual verification of potential threats would be loosened to “positive verification”, for instance a radar reading, entry by an object into a no-fly ​zone and ​information from ⁠the Ukrainian side

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Kosiniak-Kamysz said no new legislation was required to bring in ​the rules

“In conversations with soldiers — those ​operating ⁠in air, missile, and anti-defence, whether in ground-based systems or as pilots — it was crucial to ⁠achieve ​clarity and precision of action ​and interpretation, for the times we find ourselves in today,” ​Kosiniak-Kamysz said.