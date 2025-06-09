TLTB returns two Nadi properties to landowners

[Photo: FILE]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has returned two commercial properties in Nadi Town to the Yavusa e Tolu.

The handover gives the landowning unit control of the Joy Mesuria Building and Morarji Kalidas Town Centre.

TLTB CEO Solomone Nata formally handed over the ownership documents.

The Joy Mesuria Building was fully compensated at 185-thousand dollars last year, while the Morarji Kalidas Town Centre reverted to TLTB after its lease expired in December 2024.

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Nata says the handover is part of TLTB’s efforts to return expired iTaukei lease assets in major urban centres to their landowning units.

The Yavusa e Tolu represents the Yavusa Tukani, Yavusa Noinaiqoro and Yavusa Botiluvuka of Namotomoto and Navoci villages.

The properties will be managed through the trust’s commercial arm, Vanua Nakovacake Holdings.

TLTB says it has also facilitated the return and compensation of other commercial properties to the trust, including the current FDB Building in Nadi Town.

Nata says strong partnerships, good governance and responsible asset management will be important as the landowners develop the properties and create new income opportunities.