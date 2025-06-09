Urban population to reach 70 percent

[Photo: FILE]

The urban population is expected to reach at least 70 percent by 2050, putting growing pressure on housing, roads, drainage, water, wastewater and transport infrastructure.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says proper planning is needed now for this growth, as more people move into towns, cities and surrounding urban areas.

He adds that around 58 percent of Fiji’s population already lives in urban areas, up from 55.9 percent recorded in the 2017 Population and Housing Census.

The Government says the growth is already evident, with 5,094 building permits issued between 2022 and 2025, representing around 1.82 billion dollars in construction work.

Article continues after advertisement

“The annual value of permitted work increased from approximately $306 million in 2022 to $630 million in 2025. Although the number of permits varied from year to year, the value of development passing through the approval system increased substantially. And planning is not intended to prevent development.”

Assistant Minister for Rural Development Jovesa Vocea has questioned the work being undertaken to ensure the sustainable growth of Fiji’s towns and cities.

“Can the Minister update Parliament on the work undertaken over the past four years to guide the orderly and sustainable growth of Fiji’s major urban centres?”

In response, Nalumisa highlighted strategic master planning for Greater Suva and the Nadi-Lautoka corridor under the 50-year National Development Plan framework.

Nalumisa adds that their aim is not to stop development, but to ensure Fiji’s urban growth is properly planned, resilient and supported by the infrastructure required by growing communities.