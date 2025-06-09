Journalists decry crackdown after Turkey blocks news site over 'LGBT propaganda'

source: Reuters

Turkish journalist whose articles were cited among the grounds for blocking independent news portal T24 ‌said the decision effectively treated objective reporting about LGBTQ+ people as a crime, as the outlet prepared to appeal the order on Thursday.

A court ordered access to T24’s website and social media accounts blocked after authorities said it had published 118 pieces of content over the ​past year deemed to constitute “LGBT propaganda”.

The decision was taken as part of the “My Family is Safe” investigation, a ​widening crackdown targeting LGBTQ+ groups which the government says aims to protect children and family ⁠values, but which has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups and the European Union.

Yildiz Tar, editor-in-chief of LGBTQ+ news outlet ​Kaos GL, and whose articles published by T24 were among those cited, rejected the authorities’ description of the reporting.

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“It creates ​the image that writing about LGBTQI people in an objective way is a crime, because all of the articles I wrote were objective,” Tar said in an interview.