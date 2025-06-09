Bill Nighy wins best host at British Podcast Awards

source: Reuters

Actor Bill Nighy’s reinvention as an agony uncle has earned him the award for best host at the British Podcast Awards, beating names such as Louis Theroux, Katherine Ryan and Lily Allen.

Nighy, 76, known for films including Love Actually, Living and the Underworld franchise, has now found success with what award organisers called his “irresistibly endearing series” Ill-Advised.

Billed as “a podcast for people who don’t get out much and can’t handle it when they do”, the show sees Nighy dole out wry advice to listeners, and muse about life, music and books.

Other winners at the 10th annual British Podcast Awards on Thursday included Pete Wicks, Sophie and Jamie Laing, Peter Crouch and Alan Carr.

Article continues after advertisement

Pete Wicks’ Man Made picked up two awards – best interview podcast and best health & wellbeing podcast.

Actor Sean Bean’s birdwatching series Get Birding also won two prizes – best lifestyle podcast and best video innovation.

The Prison Radio Association’s series about problem gambling, Hold or Fold, won the overall top prize for best podcast, and the award for best factual podcast.