Sugar mill upgrade talks continue

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The Government is in talks with development partners and the private sector on ways to support upgrades to Fiji’s sugar mills.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says discussions are not limited to the European Union, with other partners also being approached.

“Now, there have been a lot of discussions with a lot of other partners, even including Wilma and Goodman Fielder, and this is for the use of organic fertilizer from the refuge we have from markets and from hotels in the hotel industry, and there’s quite a big move into discussing how we can use that as part of assistance given to the industry, and this is to work with those who can provide fertilizer using locally available ingredients, which would be cheaper and would also address escalating prices that we get when there are disturbances outside Fiji.”

He says companies including Wilmar and Goodman Fielder are part of discussions on ways to support the sugar industry.

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The talks also include using waste from markets and hotels to produce organic fertiliser.

Tunabuna says locally produced fertiliser could be cheaper and help reduce the impact of rising prices driven by overseas disruptions.

The discussions come as concerns remain over the condition of Fiji’s sugar mills and the rising cost of production.