Hospital draws French Pacific interest

Wallis and Futuna Emergency Department Head Dr Yves Burckel tours Pacific Specialist Healthcare in Nadi.[PHOTO:BOSE VAVATAGA]

Patients from Wallis and Futuna could have access to specialist treatment in Fiji if talks between health authorities and Pacific Specialist Healthcare in Nadi progress.

The possible partnership follows a second visit to PSH by Wallis and Futuna Emergency Department Head Dr Yves Burckel. He toured the hospital and met cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Dr Sanjeev Kumar Khulbey, with a focus on PSH’s cardiac services.

Dr Burckel says PSH compares with many European hospitals. He believes some patients who now travel to Australia or India for major treatment could instead receive care in the Pacific.

The visit could lead to a French health delegation travelling to Nadi to assess specialist treatment options for patients from Wallis and Futuna.