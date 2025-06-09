Suva remains focused

Suva faces an uphill battle when it takes on Taveuni in Round 10 of the Skipper Cup competition tomorrow.

Suva currently sits sixth on the points table with 26 points after nine rounds, having recorded four wins, one draw and four losses.

With the competition entering a crucial stage, Suva will be aiming for a strong performance against Taveuni as it looks to improve its position on the standings.

Despite not getting the desired results over the past few rounds, Suva hasn’t strayed from their goal of winning the Skipper Cup.

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“Looking back throughout this season, I know we haven’t been performing to your expectations, getting a win, a draw, and loss as we fought to keep our spot in the top eight. But this still hasn’t changed our objective of winning the Skipper Cup this year. It’s been tough so far but we are still fixed on this goal.”

Suva will play Taveuni at 3pm tomorrow at Wairiki Grounds while Lautoka hosts Navosa at 3pm at Churchill Park.