Competition intensifying in Skipper and Marama Cup

The race for a place in the Skipper and Marama Cup quarter-finals is heating up, with just two rounds of competition remaining before the top teams are confirmed.

Round 11 gets underway this weekend, with matches scheduled across the country as teams look to strengthen their positions on the points table.

In the Skipper Cup, Tailevu will host Malolo at Nakelo District School, while Naitasiri takes on Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Suva will travel north to face Taveuni, while Rewa hosts Nadroga at the Burebasaga Grounds.

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The Naitasiri and Nadi clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori will be Live on FBC Sports, and costs $20 for overseas viewers on viti+.

At Churchill Park, Lautoka will meet Navosa, while Kadavu faces Ba at the 4R Stadium Govind Park.

In the Marama Cup, Tailevu will take on Namosi at Nakelo School Grounds, while Nadi faces Naitasiri.

Macuata will meet Suva, Rewa takes on Nadroga, and Lautoka will face Nasinu.

Kadavu will round off the fixtures against Ba.