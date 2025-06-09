Nadroga ready to make its mark at FMF IDC

Nadroga FA is setting its sights on a strong campaign at the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship as the Stallions prepare to test themselves against some of the country’s best Premier Division sides.

Nadroga has been drawn in Pool A alongside Kiribati and Seaqaqa, with two important pool matches standing between them and a place in the semi-finals.

The Stallions begin their campaign against Seaqaqa at Buckhurst Park next Wednesday at 11am.

They will then face Kiribati at HFC Bank Stadium on Thursday at 11am, with every point crucial in their push for a semi-final spot.

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The Premier Division semi-finals will be played on Saturday, October 10, with the final set for Sunday at HFC Bank Stadium.

With the tournament providing another opportunity to compete on the national stage, Nadroga will be aiming to make its presence felt and push deep into the competition.

The IDC starts on Tuesday.