Taxi fares frozen

[Photo: FILE]

Rising operating costs for taxi operators will be weighed against passenger affordability before any further change to taxi fares is considered.

Taxi fares will remain unchanged until March 31 next year, with the government saying any adjustment after that will depend on a formal price control review.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau states the review will consider the costs faced by taxi operators, including vehicle expenses and fuel prices, while also taking into

account the ability of passengers to afford the service.

“The regulation of taxi fares is undertaken through the established price control framework, with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission responsible for the review and determination of regulated taxi fares. The Land Transport Authority has a separate but complementary responsibility in terms of the land transport framework, permits, vehicle and operational requirements, etc. It is important to note the distinction regarding the level of regulated taxi fares, which are determined through the price control process.”

Opposition MP Praveen Kumar questioned whether the current fare would be retained after the temporary extension ends in March.

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He sought clarity on what would happen once the current arrangement expires.

“Can the Minister inform Parliament whether there are plans to retain the current taxi fare? When this was raised, then the extension was given in March. So I would like to know from the Minister, from the Minister, what happens after that.”

Ro Filipe states the government recognises that taxi fares directly affect both operators’ livelihoods and members of the public who rely on taxis.

He adds that the Land Transport Authority has a separate role, overseeing taxi permits, vehicle standards and operational requirements.

Any decision on the level of regulated taxi fares, however, will be made through the FCCC’s price control process.