Older Fijians at centre of new policy

Fiji is preparing for an ageing population, with the Government developing a new policy focused on how older people are supported as they live longer.

The National Ageing Policy 2026 to 2035 aims to promote dignity, security and meaningful participation for older Fijians.

It is being developed by the Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection and the National Council for Older Persons, and is expected to go before Cabinet this month.

The policy follows consultations with 2,568 people across 13 provinces and 37 districts.

Article continues after advertisement

Those consulted included older people, families, communities, civil society organisations, service providers and Government agencies.

The Government says the policy must respond to the changing needs of an ageing population, including access to health care, social protection and age-friendly public spaces.

It also seeks stronger protection for older people against discrimination, abuse, neglect and exploitation.

The Government says older people should not be viewed simply as recipients of care.

They continue to contribute as parents, grandparents, workers, caregivers, entrepreneurs, volunteers, mentors and community and faith leaders.

An Implementation Plan is now being developed to turn the policy commitments into practical measures.

Fiji is also participating in the Fifth Review and Appraisal of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, which will assess the country’s progress and identify areas requiring further action.

This year’s International Day of Older Persons theme is “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives”.

The Government says longer lives are an achievement, but Fiji must ensure its systems and communities are ready to support older people to remain healthy, connected and active in society.