Fiji strengthens preparedness against El Niño

As Fiji monitors El Niño’s impacts, the National Disaster Risk Management Council met in Suva to strengthen national

preparedness.

Chairing the meeting, Disaster Management Minister Mosese Bulitavu emphasized anticipating risks and acting before they escalate.

Bulitavu says a coordinated approach is vital to safeguard water security, agriculture, health, food, critical services, and vulnerable communities.

The meeting reviewed the Fiji Meteorological Service’s latest Climate Outlook to guide response arrangements, alongside the National El Niño Preparedness and Response Plan to align agency efforts.

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Beyond El Niño, the Council discussed strengthening Fiji’s broader disaster management framework, including updates to emergency fund guidelines, telecommunications plans, and the 2026–2030 capacity roadmap.

Members also considered the revised Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Training Manual and preparations for

National Disaster Risk Management Awareness Week 2026.

Bulitavu urged members to deliver strategic guidance and turn Council decisions into clear, coordinated actions.