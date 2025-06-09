Land Bank disburses more than $17 million

More than $ 17 million has been disbursed to landowning units through the Land Bank.

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo says the scheme is putting landowners at the centre of the economic returns from their land.

Vosarogo says 131 land parcels covering more than 12-thousand hectares have been deposited into the Land Bank.

He says 110 landowning units contributed more than 11-thousand hectares, alongside State and buyback parcels.

Article continues after advertisement

Vosarogo says 100 percent of lease proceeds are returned to the respective landowning units.

“Every single dollar generated from the leasing of the land goes back to them, goes into their bank accounts, and goes to the pockets of the traditional landowners. It is a symbol of economic empowerment, ensuring that our communities receive the maximum possible return on our investment, which is their land.”

The Government also covers surveying and valuation costs, while helping identify investors and facilitate the leasing process.

Seventeen more landowning units have expressed interest this year in depositing their land under the Land Bank.