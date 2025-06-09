Government weighs cheaper options for sugar farmers

[Photo: FILE]

The Government is looking at ways to help sugar farmers cut fertiliser costs by making better use of sugar mill waste.

Agriculture and Sugar Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says rising fuel and input costs are putting increasing pressure on farmers and harvesting contractors.

He says the sugar industry is facing a challenging global economic environment.

Tunabuna was responding to Opposition MP Viam Pillay, who questioned why more farmers are not receiving mill by-products such as mill mud and ash, which can help improve soil.

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The Minister says the Fiji Sugar Corporation is reviewing the cost of supplying mill waste to farms, while Government is considering how it can help make the initiative viable.

Tunabuna says Fiji must also diversify its agriculture sector and reduce its reliance on sugar.