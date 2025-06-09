4,000+ quakes recorded

[Photo: File]

Fiji recorded 4,116 seismic events in the last financial year.

This has raised the need for stronger earthquake and tsunami monitoring.

The Government states that investment in seismic stations and specialist staff is improving Fiji’s ability to detect and assess these events.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo told Parliament the Mineral Resources Department recorded 3,400 local earthquakes and 716 regional events during the year.

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Vosarogo states that the government has invested about $600,000 in seismic stations and equipment to improve earthquake monitoring across Fiji.

He says the new equipment helps officers identify the location, strength and depth of earthquakes more accurately.

Vosarogo explained that trained geohazard officers are also needed to check the data and determine whether an earthquake could create a tsunami threat.

He adds that the government will continue to invest in equipment, communication systems and specialist staff to ensure Fiji can provide faster and more reliable warnings during major seismic events.