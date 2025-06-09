Unplanned power outages surge across Viti Levu

[Photo: FILE]

Viti Levu recorded more than 10-thousand hours of unplanned power outages in the first six months of this year.

That is already higher than the total recorded in each of the previous three years.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says 10,147.52 hours of unplanned outages were recorded between January and June.

This compares with 7,318.5 hours in 2023, 8-thousand-245-point-55 hours in 2024 and 8,742.73 hours last year.

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Ro Filipe says heavy rain, lightning, cyclones, fallen trees, vehicle accidents, bushfires and vandalism can cause unplanned outages.

He says planned outages are generally carried out for maintenance, power-line upgrades and other works.