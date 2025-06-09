From football fields to rugby leadership

Naitasiri Rugby captain Saula Qiolevu at their training session ahead of round 10 of the Skipper Cup.

Former Vunimono Secondary School student Saula Qiolevu never imagined that his journey from football to rugby would eventually see him lead one of the top sides in the Skipper Cup.

The 24-year-old lock is captaining Naitasiri for the second time and has helped guide the side to the top of the table after nine rounds.

Qiolevu says reaching the top has been a goal for the team since the start of the season.

“I attended an Indian primary and secondary school and that’s where I played soccer before I decided to give rugby a try. I went through the Under 20 trials as well and have been working my way through since then—even got selected to play in the Oceania U20S in Australia.”

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Qiolevu’s rugby journey began in Form Four, after years of playing football as a primary and secondary school student.

He left school early to focus on rugby and earn his first major opportunity when he was selected for the Sportsworld Fijian Under-20 Oceania team in Australia.

He then joined the Naitasiri Under-20 development pathway before breaking into the senior team, with this being his fourth season with the side.

Qiolevu says he never dreamt of one day leading players he has always looked up to, especially with many of his teammates older than him.

“Upon returning, the trials for the Naitasiri U20 team were underway, so I have been in that pathway and went through development. This is my fourth year now playing for the senior men’s team. I put my head down and work towards my goals and prayed about it as well – and now that I’m here, all credit goes to our heavenly father.”

The young captain has also gained international experience, spending two seasons playing in Georgia and another season in Sri Lanka.

He now has his sights set on France, where he hopes to secure a club contract and use the opportunity to support his parents and further his rugby career.

One player who continues to inspire him is Flying Fijian star Viliame Mata.

Qiolevu says watching Mata’s skills and performances motivates him to keep improving and work towards becoming a professional rugby player.

But for now, his focus remains on Naitasiri.

The side is aiming to defend the Farebrother Championship and win the Skipper Cup this season.

Qiolevu says the team is determined to turn its position at the top of the table into silverware.

Naitasiri hosts Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this Saturday at 3pm.

He is calling on supporters, family and friends to turn up in numbers for what he expects to be a strong contest.

You can watch the live action on FBC Sports.