Massive marijuana haul uprooted

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More than 11,000 plants of marijuana have been uprooted from a farming area in Nasuva, as drug operations continue across the country.

The plants were removed yesterday during an operation involving officers from Savusavu, the Northern Division Taskforce and the North Police Rugby team.

Police say the owner of the farm has not yet been identified.

The seized plants will be analysed as investigations continue.

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Meanwhile, in the Western Division, a man in his 40s has been arrested in Sabeto following the discovery of suspected methamphetamine.

Police say officers found a zip-lock bag containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine, along with smoking apparatus and a digital scale.

The suspect remains in custody while the seized substances are sent for analysis.

People are being urged to report suspicious activities or provide information to the Police by calling 1681.