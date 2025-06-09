RBF releases Green Finance Taxonomy Guidelines

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has released the Fiji Green Finance Taxonomy User Guidelines 2026.

The Guidelines are a practical resource to support the implementation of Fiji’s first Green Finance Taxonomy, which was launched last December.

Developed in partnership with the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, and technical partner Climate Bonds Initiative, the Green Finance Taxonomy and User Guidelines reflect international best practices while being tailored to Fiji’s unique circumstances and development priorities.

To support Fiji’s transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy while advancing the country’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, the Guidelines outline the process for assessing alignment with the national Green Finance Taxonomy, through the application of the Technical Screening Criteria, Do No Significant Harm requirements and Minimum Social Safeguards requirements.

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The Guidelines also include practical case studies demonstrating how financial institutions can assess green loans for renewable energy, electricity grid infrastructure and other sustainable investments.

The RBF encourages stakeholders across the financial sector and broader economy to utilise the Guidelines to support sustainable investment, strengthen climate resilience and accelerate Fiji’s green transition.